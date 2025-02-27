Pune: Abandoned buses at Swargate depot littered with condoms, saris, bottles

PUNE: While the dust hasn’t settled yet over the recent rape of a woman, 26, at the Swargate ST (state transport) stand, abandoned buses in the depot’s backyard have been found littered with items such as condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles, further raising concerns over safety. These buses have become unregulated spaces easily accessible to the public and a hotspot for illicit activities, a ground report revealed. Abandoned buses in Swargate depot’s backyard have been found littered with condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles, raising concerns over passenger safety (HT)

Amid growing outrage over the incident, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) leader Vasant More visited the Swargate ST stand on Tuesday. The security guard’s cabin was damaged in protest. “Hundreds of condom packets were found scattered near the guard’s cabin. This clearly indicates that such crimes (possibly even prostitution) frequently occur here. If the security is in place, how is this allowed to continue?” More questioned.

Accusing the security personnel of negligence and indifference, he said, “There are about 20 guards stationed here, yet we strongly suspect their involvement in what took place.”

Shruti Patankar, a commuter, said, “The presence of saris, shirts, bedsheets, and used condoms inside these buses paints a grim picture of what might be happening here at night. This clearly makes the bus stand unsafe for women.”

The rape incident, which has shocked the state, occurred early morning Tuesday in an ST bus parked near the stand. The accused, identified as Dattatray Gade, is a habitual offender with multiple cases registered against him. The CCTV footage helped the police identify and nab him.

When contacted, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division controller Pramod Nehul, said, “We have CCTV cameras and security guards deployed round-the-clock. An internal inquiry has been instituted but since the police investigation is underway, I cannot comment further. However, I will personally inspect the abandoned buses and their maintenance status.”