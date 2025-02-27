Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune: Abandoned buses at Swargate depot littered with condoms, saris, bottles

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 27, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Abandoned buses in Swargate depot’s backyard have been found littered with condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles.

PUNE: While the dust hasn’t settled yet over the recent rape of a woman, 26, at the Swargate ST (state transport) stand, abandoned buses in the depot’s backyard have been found littered with items such as condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles, further raising concerns over safety. These buses have become unregulated spaces easily accessible to the public and a hotspot for illicit activities, a ground report revealed.

Abandoned buses in Swargate depot’s backyard have been found littered with condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles, raising concerns over passenger safety (HT)
Abandoned buses in Swargate depot’s backyard have been found littered with condoms, innerwear, saris, blankets and liquor bottles, raising concerns over passenger safety (HT)

Amid growing outrage over the incident, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT) leader Vasant More visited the Swargate ST stand on Tuesday. The security guard’s cabin was damaged in protest. “Hundreds of condom packets were found scattered near the guard’s cabin. This clearly indicates that such crimes (possibly even prostitution) frequently occur here. If the security is in place, how is this allowed to continue?” More questioned.

Accusing the security personnel of negligence and indifference, he said, “There are about 20 guards stationed here, yet we strongly suspect their involvement in what took place.”

Shruti Patankar, a commuter, said, “The presence of saris, shirts, bedsheets, and used condoms inside these buses paints a grim picture of what might be happening here at night. This clearly makes the bus stand unsafe for women.”

The rape incident, which has shocked the state, occurred early morning Tuesday in an ST bus parked near the stand. The accused, identified as Dattatray Gade, is a habitual offender with multiple cases registered against him. The CCTV footage helped the police identify and nab him.

When contacted, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division controller Pramod Nehul, said, “We have CCTV cameras and security guards deployed round-the-clock. An internal inquiry has been instituted but since the police investigation is underway, I cannot comment further. However, I will personally inspect the abandoned buses and their maintenance status.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On