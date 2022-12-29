Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi's AIIMS after treatment: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi's AIIMS after treatment: Report

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted Monday with a minor stomach infection.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File image)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was Thursday discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science in Delhi after treatment, reported news agency ANI. She was admitted Monday with a minor stomach infection.

The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital and had undergone a few tests, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nirmala sitharaman
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP