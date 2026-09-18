Police say Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea shop in Haridwar: Updates
Surendra Koli death Updates: Surendra Koli walked out of Greater Noida's Luksar jail in November last year after 19 years, after being acquitted in the 2006 Nithari mass killings case.
Surendra Koli death updates: Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the last remaining Nithari killings case in November 2025, was found hanging inside a tea stall in Haridwar under suspicious circumstances, police said....Read More
Haridwar city Kotwali SHO Kundan Singh Rana said Koli had been working as a tea vendor in the city for the past few days. His body was found hanging from a rope inside the tea stall located opposite Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road.
The Sapt Rishi police outpost, under City Kotwali, received information about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot, Rana said. Koli was identified as a resident of Mangrukhal village in Bhikiasain, Almora.
Surinder Koli walked out of Greater Noida's Luksar jail in November last year after 19 years, after being acquitted in the 2006 Nithari mass killings case.
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- 18 Sept 2026, 02:52:38 PM IST
Surendra Koli death updates: Who was Surendra Koli?
Surendra Koli and businessman Moninder Singh Pandher were accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings, which came to light after skeletal remains of children were recovered from a drain behind Pandher’s house in Noida. The Supreme Court acquitted them in the cases.
- 18 Sept 2026, 02:23:10 PM IST
Surendra Koli death updates: What had led to Surendra Koli's acquittal?
The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in January 2007. The agency relied on Surendra Koli's confession recorded after weeks in custody and on dubious recoveries.
The Supreme Court pointed out that the same confession and the recoveries were rejected as unreliable in all other cases. It said it found "no principled basis" to uphold one conviction when 12 others had already fallen on identical facts.
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- 18 Sept 2026, 02:18:13 PM IST
Surendra Koli death updates: What was he Nithari killings case?
The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Mohinder Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.
The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.
- 18 Sept 2026, 02:15:31 PM IST
Surendra Koli death updates: Did police find a suicide note?
Police said no suicide note was found. The cops added that Surendra Koli's family in Almora had been informed, and an investigation was initiated into the circumstances surrounding his death.
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- 18 Sept 2026, 02:13:13 PM IST
Surendra Koli death updates: Why was Surendra Koli in Haridwar?
Kundan Singh Rana, an Uttarakhand Police officer, said Koli had started the stall days ago. He added that Koli, who was from Mangrukhal village in Almora, had been living in Haridwar for the past few months. He worked as a security guard before renting the stall.