The Education to Employment and Enterprise (EEE) standing committee set up under the Union Budget 2026-27 held its first meeting to discuss measures to align India’s education and skilling ecosystem with labour market demands and decided to meet regularly, officials said on Sunday.

The committee was proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27 to help India achieve a “10% share of the global services market by 2047”

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Convened by NITI Aayog on May 22 under the chairpersonship of its chief executive officer (CEO) Nidhi Chibber, the panel deliberated on labour force participation, youth employment, skill gaps, workforce preparedness and the transition of labour towards non-farm sectors, according to an official statement by NITI Aayog.

The committee was proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27 to help India achieve a “10% share of the global services market by 2047” by identifying priority areas to optimise growth, jobs and exports while assessing the impact of frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, on employment and skill requirements.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from eight central ministries and departments, four state governments and five industry associations, along with experts from academia.

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{{^usCountry}} A presentation by NITI Aayog’s services division highlighted the services sector’s potential in “economic value creation and employment generation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A presentation by NITI Aayog’s services division highlighted the services sector’s potential in “economic value creation and employment generation.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chairing the meeting, Chibber underlined the need for “continued efforts towards aligning education, skilling, and employment ecosystems with the evolving requirements of the economy,” noting that India’s demographic dividend offers opportunities to create “productive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chairing the meeting, Chibber underlined the need for “continued efforts towards aligning education, skilling, and employment ecosystems with the evolving requirements of the economy,” noting that India’s demographic dividend offers opportunities to create “productive employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The panel also discussed adoption of emerging technologies and strengthening industry-relevant skilling pathways. It resolved to develop “future-ready policy responses for bridging the gap between education, employment, and entrepreneurship” through coordinated action among the Centre, states, industry and academia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel also discussed adoption of emerging technologies and strengthening industry-relevant skilling pathways. It resolved to develop “future-ready policy responses for bridging the gap between education, employment, and entrepreneurship” through coordinated action among the Centre, states, industry and academia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee’s mandate is to bridge education, skilling, jobs and entrepreneurship while helping convert India’s demographic dividend into a “growth dividend.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee’s mandate is to bridge education, skilling, jobs and entrepreneurship while helping convert India’s demographic dividend into a “growth dividend.” {{/usCountry}}

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