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NITI Aayog holds first meet of education-to-employment panel on jobs, skill gaps

Convened by NITI Aayog on May 22 under CEO Nidhi Chibber, the Education to Employment and Enterprise (EEE) standing committee was set up under the Union Budget 2026-27

Published on: May 24, 2026 07:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Education to Employment and Enterprise (EEE) standing committee set up under the Union Budget 2026-27 held its first meeting to discuss measures to align India’s education and skilling ecosystem with labour market demands and decided to meet regularly, officials said on Sunday.

The committee was proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27 to help India achieve a “10% share of the global services market by 2047”

Convened by NITI Aayog on May 22 under the chairpersonship of its chief executive officer (CEO) Nidhi Chibber, the panel deliberated on labour force participation, youth employment, skill gaps, workforce preparedness and the transition of labour towards non-farm sectors, according to an official statement by NITI Aayog.

The committee was proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27 to help India achieve a “10% share of the global services market by 2047” by identifying priority areas to optimise growth, jobs and exports while assessing the impact of frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, on employment and skill requirements.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from eight central ministries and departments, four state governments and five industry associations, along with experts from academia.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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