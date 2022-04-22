Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar to step down, economist Suman Bery likely to replace him

Rajiv Kumar took over as vice chairman in August 2017 after his predecessor Arvind Panagariya exited the National Institution for Transforming India, better known as NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission.
Dr Rajiv Kumar took over as NITI Aayog vice chairperson in 2017.(ANI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, who was appointed to India’s policy think tank five years ago, has decided to step down, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Kumar is likely to be replaced by economist Suman Bery.

Suman Bery, who is likely to succeed Rajiv Kumar, was the director-general of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, or NCAER, one of the country's leading independent policy research institution, for 10 years from 2001 to 2011.

Suman Bery, a senior visiting fellow at the Delhii-headquartered Centre for Policy Research, is a Global Fellow in the Asia program of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington DC. He is a Non-resident Fellow of Bruegel, an economic policy research institution located in Brussels.

He also served as a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, India’s Statistical Commission and of the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

