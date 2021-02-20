Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth ₹824.29 crores.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh,"

The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

