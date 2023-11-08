Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Nitish Kumar apologises for his remark on population control; 'I take my words back'

Nitish Kumar apologises for his remark on population control; 'I take my words back'

ByShobhit Gupta
Nov 08, 2023 11:16 AM IST

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sparked a controversy, while stressing the importance of education among women to control the population.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologises for his remark on population control, reported news agency ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaves after attending the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Patna on Tuesday.(ANI)

“I apologise and I take back my words…,” Kumar said to reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Kumar on Tuesday sparked a controversy, while stressing the importance of education among women to control the population. He had put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down...You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," Kumar had explained.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
population education women controversy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP