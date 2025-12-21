Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for New Delhi on Sunday to meet top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for New Delhi on Sunday.

He is scheduled to meet PM Modi, Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Monday before returning to Patna in the evening, said a senior Janata Dal (United) functionary.

“The meeting of the CM with the PM and HM will happen on Monday. It is important as it is the first since the swearing-in last month, which both the PM and Home Minister had attended, and after the rollout of the third edition of the 7-Resolves programme to give Bihar a development push,” he added.

The leader added, “It calls for smooth Centre-state coordination with a clear roadmap for development to deliver on the promises, especially investment and industrialisation. The Centre has been generous in giving funds to Bihar and more will be required.”

The meeting is also significant in view of the elevation of Nitin Nabin as the BJP national working president and the appointment of a new Bihar BJP chief, Sanjay Saraogi.

Nabin was a minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet but resigned last week following his elevation. He is also likely to call on the Chief Minister. Saraogi was a minister in the previous Nitish Kumar cabinet.

“Besides, the next phase of cabinet expansion is also due, and Nitish may like to have consultations on the likely faces and Bihar’s roadmap,” another JD-U leader said.

He may also go in for his routine health check-up in Delhi. He had earlier undergone eye surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).