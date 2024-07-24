Nitish Kumar loses cool in Bihar Assembly: ‘You are a woman’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shouted at some women members of the state's assembly, drawing criticism from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Hindustan Times)

Kumar’s latest outburst was prompted by the protest of Opposition members over their demand that the state's amended reservation laws be incorporated in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

The incident took place when women MLAs were shouting slogans against Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar Hai Hai (down with Nitish Kumar)," they said.

They also accused Nitish Kumar of being anti-reservation.

Peeved by the accusation, he said women started getting their dues only after he became the chief minister of Bihar.

Waving his fingers at the legislators, especially at Rekha Devi of RJD, Nitish Kumar shouted, "You are a woman. Do you realise that it was only after I assumed power that women started getting their dues in Bihar? You are a woman, (still) you do not know anything. If you say Hai Hai to me, then it’s Hai Hai for all".

"It was at my instance that you all agreed to a caste survey after which quotas for SC, ST, OBCs and the extremely backward classes were hiked," he added.

RJD, the main Opposition party in Bihar, attacked the chief minister over his behaviour, alleging he has no respect for women.

Senior RJD leader Rabri Devi said his conduct was a sheer insult to women.

"This has not happened for the first time with the CM. People know that he (CM) has no respect for women. Whatever he has done today in the assembly, is a sheer insult to women," she said.

She said leaders of the ruling NDA don't respect women and only the INDIA bloc leaders revere women.

RJD MLA Rekha Devi also accused Nitish Kumar of insulting her. She said Nitish Kumar has lost control over his mind.

"Whatever Nitish Kumar ji said today in the assembly is insulting to a woman… We are here today because of our leader and party supremo Lalu Prasad and not because of Nitish Kumar. He has insulted a Dalit legislator today in the house. It seems that he (CM) has no control over his mind," she said.

