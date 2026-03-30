Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar legislative council, all eyes on who will be next CM

Nitish Kumar has resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, complying with constitutional provisions after his recent election to the Rajya Sabha. Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on March 16, was required under the Constitution to relinquish his membership in the state legislature within 14 days. March 30 marked the final day for him to do so. Nitish Kumar addresses his last Bihar yatra -- the Samriddhi Yatra -- in Patna. (HT Photo)

Under the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950—framed under Articles 101 and 190 of the Constitution—a person cannot simultaneously remain a member of both Parliament and a state legislature. They must resign from one seat within the stipulated timeframe.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday also resigned from his position as member of the legislative council of Bihar, after being elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Nabin, announced his resignation on social media, addressing his constituents from Bankipur Bihar, and reflected on his political journey. The BJP president was elected to the assembly in a by poll necessitated by the demise of his father a legislator.

“After the sudden demise of my father in January 2006, the party gave me the opportunity to contest the by-election from Patna West, and on April 27, 2006, I was elected for the first time from the Patna West constituency, marking the beginning of my social and political life,” he said.