Nitish Kumar snubs BJP leaders on demand for loudspeaker ban

Purnia: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday reacted sharply to the demand for a ban on loudspeakers at religious places and said “such things are nothing but nonsense.”

He was inaugurating Bihar’s first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia. He reacted to the demand for a ban on loudspeakers at religious places in Seemanchal which has ten Muslim MLAs and a substantial population of Muslims. “Let us not talk about this nonsense. It is known to all that in Bihar, we do not interfere in religious practices of any sort. Of course, some people think it is their business to make a fuss and they keep at it,” said Kumar, in a veiled attack on BJP leaders who are raising their voice on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

“We can talk about development and not about such things,” he said. Kumar was accompanied by state industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

His remarks came close on the heels of demands by BJP leaders in the state that Bihar follow the ‘Yogi model’ of adjoining Uttar Pradesh where thousands of loudspeakers have recently been removed from places of worship, citing health hazards posed by high decibel sounds.

Kumar’s averment may be seen as an indirect snub to BJP leaders like Janak Ram, his cabinet colleague, who had on Friday asserted that the crackdown “in the largest state of the country (UP)” was bound to have an effect in Bihar.

BJP leader and state industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said that “people are free to follow their religion”. “Some people are spreading the illusion that Azaan is banned. There is no ban on Azaan anywhere in the country. People are free to follow their religion,” he said.

One of the national spokespersons of the BJP, Shahnawaz Hussain also pointed out that when Azaan was done for the first time, it was not on loudspeakers. Notably, Bihar’s adjoining state, Uttar Pradesh took down more than 10,000 loudspeakers from religious places on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders earlier this week. An additional 35,221 loudspeakers were set to a ‘permissible level’ of volume following the chief minister’s orders.

Kumar’s reaction in Purnia about growing intolerance over removal of loudspeakers from religious places including mosques and temples is believed to be a well thought out step.

“Such questions have always caused embarrassment for a socialist leader and Nitish Kumar’s strong reaction is a proof that he is not going to tolerate everything like a mute leader,” political observer Girindra Nath Jha said adding, “His intimacy with opposition leaders during Iftar reveals a lot.”

Kumar who unveiled Bihar’s first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia on Saturday said his government had gone ahead with the project in 2007, but the then Central government didn’t show any interest in it. He appreciated the present government at the Centre for giving a boost to such industries.

Kumar who was talking to the media after the ceremony at Parora expressed happiness over the opening of the plant which he hoped would benefit farmers especially maize and paddy growers of the two divisions Purnia and Kosi consisting of seven districts.

Situated at Ganeshpur Parora under Krityanand Nagar block about 12 km from the district headquarters and spread over 15 acres of land, the plant will not only create employment opportunities but also assist thousands of maize and paddy growing farmers in Seemanchal and Kosi. Seemanchal has emerged as a maize hub with a large number of farmers switching over to it from sunflower and jute crops during the last decade.

The first grain–based ethanol plant of the state set up by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited, at Parora, Purnea at a cost of ₹105 crore has the capacity of producing 65 KL ethanol per day.