Nitish Kumar to take Rajya Sabha oath today, likely to be allotted Type-8 bungalow in Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi on Thursday, will take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday, return to Patna that very evening, and resign as chief minister soon after — paving the way for the naming of the new chief minister and formation of the new government, both of which are expected on April 14 or 15.

Nitish Kumar to take Rajya Sabha oath today; new government likely by April 14–15. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

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Kumar is likely to be allotted a high-security Type-8 government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, with renovation work already underway at three houses in the Sunehri Bagh area, according to senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United).

In Patna, Kumar’s successor, the new CM and the new Bihar government, are likely to be named and take shape soon after the end of Khadmas -- a spell of days considered inauspicious -- on April 13.

Also read | Nitish to take oath as Rajya Sabha member tomorrow; power transition in Bihar to follow

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the working president of JD(U) and also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the process to form the next Bihar government will “start from April 14.”

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{{^usCountry}} A senior JD(U) functionary who asked not to be named said that three Type-8 bungalows have been identified for Kumar, and their refurbishment, including painting and maintenance work, is currently in progress. “One of these bungalows will be allotted to Nitish ji. Until then, he will continue to stay at the Bihar chief minister’s official residence in New Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior JD(U) functionary who asked not to be named said that three Type-8 bungalows have been identified for Kumar, and their refurbishment, including painting and maintenance work, is currently in progress. “One of these bungalows will be allotted to Nitish ji. Until then, he will continue to stay at the Bihar chief minister’s official residence in New Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move is part of the formal transition arrangements following Kumar’s increased political engagement in the national capital. Compared to the sprawling 6-acre 1 Anne Marg residence in Patna — the official residence of the Bihar chief minister — Kumar’s new accommodation in Delhi is relatively compact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is part of the formal transition arrangements following Kumar’s increased political engagement in the national capital. Compared to the sprawling 6-acre 1 Anne Marg residence in Patna — the official residence of the Bihar chief minister — Kumar’s new accommodation in Delhi is relatively compact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALso read | Nitish to meet NDA legislators after April 10 before resigning as CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALso read | Nitish to meet NDA legislators after April 10 before resigning as CM {{/usCountry}}

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Type-8 bungalows, among the most expansive government residences in the capital, are typically spread over nearly three acres. They sport large lawns, and have multiple bedrooms, formal receiving areas, and garage facilities. They are designed to accommodate VVIPs and official engagements, with high-grade security arrangements in place. Surveillance systems, including round-the-clock CCTV monitoring from the main gate to internal premises, are standard features.

Such houses are located in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the administrative nerve centre of the country that houses top political executives and senior ministers. The zone has over 3,000 government bungalows and flats, of which more than 100 fall under the Type-8 category.

Several prominent political figures currently reside in similar accommodations. Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh are among those allotted Type-8 residences. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been provided a similar category of housing in the capital.

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More recently, BJP national president Nitin Nabin was allotted a Type-8 bungalow following his elevation within the party ranks.

Officials familiar with the process said the Directorate of Estates (DoE)follows a strict protocol for allotment based on rank, position, and entitlement. “Kumar’s likely move into such a residence underscores his continued prominence in national politics, even as he transitions from Patna to a more active role in New Delhi,” said a second senior JD(U) leader, who too asked not to be named.

DoE officials said that some of the bungalows in Sunheri Bagh are being renovated, but the names of allottees have not been communicated to them as yet..

Kumar was accompanies to Delhi by Bihar minister and his close aide Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Choudhary said that Nitish would return to Patna on the evening of April 10.

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Kumar is expected to meet senior BJP leaders on Friday. HT learns that the BJP has also called a meeting of senior party leaders, including the core committee members from Bihar, in Delhi. This meeting may happen soon after Kumar takes oath and is expected to see discussions on the transition and the new CM.

The shape of the new government is also expected to change with new faces, including Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar. Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar would tender his resignation as CM after returning from Delhi to pave the way for the formation of the new government.

“ The new government will also run on the Nitish model of development with justice. What he has done in the last 20 years in different spheres to transform Bihar is unparalleled and that is the reason his popularity has only grown with time and the new government will take his work forward as Nitish legacy is NDA’s strength as well as inspiration,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More In his reporting career of over 20 years, Sanjeev K Jha has covered bureaucracy, politics, ISI activities in border areas, music and Bollywood. Presently, he covers crime in the national Capital. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar ...Read More Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues. Read Less

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