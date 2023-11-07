Nitish Kumar was talking about sex education, nothing else: Deputy CM clarifies amid controversy

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has been accused of using derogatory language in the Assembly on Tuesday as he was explaining the role of education among women for population control. As the video went viral on social media and several Bihar women MLAs objected to the language used by the chief minister, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said it is wrong to misinterpret Nitish Kumar's statement. "Let me clarify something. Whatever the chief minister was saying was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic, but these are taught in schools -- in Science, Biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education," Tejashwi said.

Calling him ‘AslilNitish’, Bihar BJP on its X handle shared the video and said Indian politics has not seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar. “Nobody has ever seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It seems that Nitish Babu's mind is infested with the insect of "B" grade adult films. There should be a public ban on his double-meaning dialogues. It seems he is influenced by his company!,” the post said.

“The Chief Minister has crossed the age of 70 years and has made nonsensical remarks. He used a word that we cannot utter at all. All of us women will protest,” said BJP MLA Gayatri Devi.

The Caste Survey report was tabled in Bihar assembly on Tuesday which revealed that more than a third of families in Bihar has an income of ₹200 or less a day or a maximum monthly earnings of ₹6,000. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced his intent to raise quotas for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, saying a legislation to the effect is likely to be brought in the ongoing assembly session. T

