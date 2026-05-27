‘No accountability’, says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's silence amid CBSE class 12 results fiasco

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remaining silent over what he described as “massive tampering” in the CBSE class 12 exam results.

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi over class 12 CBSE results fiasco(@INCIndia)

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“There has been massive tampering in the CBSE exam results, leaving millions of children across the country and their parents in shock,” Gandhi wrote on X.

“And Mr Modi? As always — no answers, no accountability, no shame.”

Calling it a “deliberate conspiracy”, Gandhi alleged that the company COEMPT, which was awarded the CBSE contract, had carried out a similar exercise in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena.

Also Read: ‘No security breach’: CBSE clarifies after Class 12 student claims ‘vulnerabilities’ in OSM portal

“The company COEMPT, which was handed this responsibility, had already pulled off the same stunt in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Name changed — but the intent remained the same. Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded. The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Name changed — but the intent remained the same. Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded. The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress leader also raised a series of questions in his post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress leader also raised a series of questions in his post: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Why was the CBSE contract awarded to COEMPT, and under whose directions? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Why was the CBSE contract awarded to COEMPT, and under whose directions? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Which rules and procedures were bypassed in awarding the contract? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Which rules and procedures were bypassed in awarding the contract? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - If COEMPT had previously been embroiled in controversy under the name Globarena, why did CBSE fail to conduct background checks? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - If COEMPT had previously been embroiled in controversy under the name Globarena, why did CBSE fail to conduct background checks? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government? {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi demanded an independent inquiry into the matter and called for the immediate constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the “real culprits” behind the alleged scam.

Addressing students, he said: “CBSE’s Gen Z comrades — no one will be able to steal your hard work or your future. We will dig to the root of this conspiracy and uproot this corruption once and for all.”

What is the CBSE row?

The controversy erupted after students reported errors and technical glitches in the re-evaluation process, with some Class 12 candidates alleging that answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting. The complaints have raised fresh concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

The issue came to light after a student, Vedant Shrivastava, requested scanned copies of his answer sheet following what he described as “unexpectedly low marks” in Physics.

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After receiving the documents on May 23, he claimed that the Physics answer sheet linked to his roll number did not belong to him.

He flagged the discrepancy on X and shared side-by-side screenshots of his English and Computer Science papers to highlight differences in handwriting compared to the Physics script.

“I studied for an entire year. I sacrificed sleep, peace of mind, outings, everything for these exams. And now I don’t even know whether my actual Physics paper was checked. Do students really deserve this?” he wrote in a post on X dated May 23.

Soon after, Shrivastava faced heavy online trolling, with users calling him “Pakistani” and “anti-national.”

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came out in support of the 17-year-old, accusing the BJP IT cell of branding him “anti-national” for seeking justice.

“A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice. But instead of help, he got abuse—BJP’s IT cell branded him an ‘anti-national’, called him a ‘Soros agent’, a part of the ‘Deep State’,” Gandhi wrote on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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