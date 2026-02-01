‘No big scheme' for poll-bound Tamil Nadu: Analyst draws a Bihar contrast in Union Budget 2026

Poll-bound Tamil Nadu does not have anything significant in the Union Budget 2026-2027 that would attract people's attention, a noted political commentator said on Sunday. Political analyst Sumanth Raman drew a parallel between Bihar, which was at focus in last year's budget; and Tamil Nadu, where elections are due by April this year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, displays a red folder containing the Union Budget 2026-27 at the steps of the parliament. (AP Photo) (AP)

Raman said that Bihar got big attention last year in a comparative sense, while there was no such preferential treatment for the southern state.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha today, made some announcements and key proposals for Tamil Nadu.

Some of the announcements for the state include rare earth minerals corridors, high-speed rail corridor connecting Chennai, and a coconut promotion scheme.

While speaking on the high-speed rail, Sumanth Raman said the announcement was nothing new and would not attract people in the southern state.

What Tamil Nadu gets in Budget 2026 Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven high-speed rail corridors between cities, including Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai.

Sitharaman said the corridors would act as “growth connectors” and help promote passenger systems that are environmentally sustainable.

The budget also proposes coconut production schemes in major coconut-producing states, including Tamil Nadu, to strengthen farm incomes and diversify agricultural output.

Focus on Bihar in Budget 2025 Bihar featured prominently in the Union Budget 2025-2026, with Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a slew of schemes, including a new Makhana Board, greenfield airports and expansion of the Patna airport.

Sitharaman mentioned a National Institute of Food Technology, Processing and Innovation, aimed at providing a fillip for entire eastern India, enhance farmers’ income, and skilling and employment opportunities for youth.

She also said that greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet future needs, apart from the expansion of Patna airport, which is now complete.