    Budget 2026 proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors across India | Full list here

    Budget 2026: Seven high-speed rail corridors between cities, including Varanasi-Siliguri and Pune-Hyderabad, have been proposed by the Centre.

    Updated on: Feb 01, 2026 12:06 PM IST
    By Aryan Mudgal
    Seven high-speed rail corridors between cities, including Varanasi-Siliguri and Pune-Hyderabad, have been proposed by the Centre to be developed as growth connectors, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, at the Parliament premises. (PTI)
    The finance minister presented her ninth straight budget in the Parliament, where she said that the Centre had focused on “reforms over rhetoric”.

    Full list of corridors that would be developed

    • Mumbai to Pune
    • Pune to Hyderabad
    • Hyderabad-Bengaluru
    • Hyderabad to Chennai
    • Chennai to Bengaluru
    • Bengaluru to Varanasi
    • Varanasi to Siliguri

    Union Budget 2026-27

    Sitharaman said the government will keep its focus on building infrastructure in cities that have populations of more than 5 lakh. These include Tier II and Tier III cities, which the government plans to develop as future growth hubs.

    While presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, she also said incentives will be offered for manufacturing seaplanes within the country as part of efforts to promote tourism.

    She also announced that a high-level panel on ‘Banking for Viksit Bharat’ will be formed, taking forward a range of steps aimed at strengthening the economy.

    • Aryan Mudgal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aryan Mudgal

      Aryan Mudgal is part of the digital news team at Hindustan Times. He likes reading and writing about Indian politics, national issues, and global affairs. When he is not at his desk, he can be found binge-watching comfort shows and listening to music.Read More

