Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No case of lambda Covid-19 variant detected in India so far
india news

No case of lambda Covid-19 variant detected in India so far

The lambda variant of Covid-19 has spread to 30 countries so far. It originated from Peru in South America, where over 80 per cent of the samples are found to have the lambda strain.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST
A healthcare worker administering a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a government dispensary in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

India has so far not recorded any Covid-19 infection due to the lambda variant of the coronavirus, news agency ANI reported quoting government officials. The new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus has been detected in 30 countries till now.

The variant is reported to have originated from Peru where it is the dominant strain, according the local media reports. Peru, along with other South American countries Chile and Uruguay, has started giving Pfizer shots to some disabled people as young as 12.

Peru is the country which has the highest number of deaths compared to its population, with 587 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the country's health authorities, lamba variant has been found in 81 per cent of the samples tested for Covid-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared lambda as a 'variant of interest' and is monitoring its spread. The United States, meanwhile, has still not designated it as the variant of interest.

Lambda is believed to spread faster than the original variants of Covid-19, but researchers have said that further studies are needed to firmly establish the fact. The efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines is also reported to be reduced against the lambda variant, but researchers demand more studies.

India saw a devastating wave of the coronavirus disease in March and April which was led by the delta variant, which is about 60 per cent faster than the original alpha strain. The daily caseload, which had crossed 400,000 during the peak, has now gone down to below 40,000 mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP