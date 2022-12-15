Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / “No challenge…,” says Himachal CM on cabinet expansion

“No challenge…,” says Himachal CM on cabinet expansion

india news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 02:10 PM IST

The newly-elected chief minister is on a visit to New Delhi after assuming charge where he will meet senior Congress leaders

Newly-elected Himachal chief minister said there is no challenge in forming the state cabinet
BySnehashish Roy

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that there is no challenge in forming the new government in the state. His comments came amid reports of Congress MLAs being lobbied for cabinet berths in the state.

“There is no challenge at all. A cabinet is formed with the elected MLAs, the CM is elected from the MLAs. So, there is no challenge at all,” Sukhu told news agency ANI.

Himachal CM interview| ‘Govt on track to fulfil old pension scheme promise in state’

The newly-elected chief minister is on a visit to New Delhi after assuming charge where he met senior Congress leaders along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He will also meet former party president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, he responded on the expansion of the state cabinet and said consultations with the high command are on and the state government will consist of professionals, youth and representatives from all sections.

He also met with All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla along with other MLAs from the state in the national capital.

Sukhu, along with other Congress MLAs, will join party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Friday and this is expected to delay the expansion of the state's new cabinet. Gandhi is currently in Rajasthan and the new chief minister, his deputy and all MLAs would be leaving for Rajasthan to join him on Friday. The ongoing yatra will complete 100 days on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
himachal pradesh election cabinet sukhvinder singh sukhu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP