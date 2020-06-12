e-paper
Home / India News / ‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court

‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by several companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to pay full salaries to employees during the 54 days of lockdown.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:45 IST
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court said that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary.
The Supreme Court said that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary.(HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday asked states to facilitate settlement between private companies and their employees over wage payment. It also asked for a report to be submitted before labour commissioners.

The court said that no coercive action should be taken against private firms which have failed to pay full wages during the lockdown period.

“We directed no coercive action to be taken against employers.Our earlier orders will continue,” the bench said.

It also asked the Centre to file affidavit within four weeks on legality of March 29 circular that mandated payment of full wages during lockdown.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by several companies, challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order to pay full salaries to employees during the 54 days of lockdown.

“Industries and labourers need each other and efforts should be made to resolve dispute over wage payments,” the bench said.

The court had on June 4 observed that some negotiations have to happen between employers and workers to iron out what has to be done for the salary for these 54 days.

