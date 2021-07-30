No deaths of manual scavengers reported in last 5 yrs: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The government told Parliament that no deaths of manual scavengers were reported across the country in the last five years, adding that authorities had extended support under central schemes for rehabilitation of manual scavengers after the practice was banned in 2013.

The statement by Union social justice minister of state Ramdas Athawale came in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a question by Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and L Hanumanthaiah.

“No such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging,” said Athawale in a written statement, responding to a question about the number of manual scavengers who died in the last five years.

The government distinguishes between manual scavenging – a caste-based practice of people cleaning human excreta by hand – and the practice of cleaning sewers and septic tanks though experts point out that the latter is a mere extension of the now-banned practice.

While responding to a similar question in the Lok Sabha last year, Athawale had drawn a distinction between the two practices. He had said that no deaths were reported due to manual scavenging but added that 282 deaths of safai karmacharis were reported between 2016 and 2019.

In February this year, Athawale told the Lok Sabha that 340 people had died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in the last five years.

In recent years, news reports have pointed to several such deaths of people while cleaning septic tanks and sewers. Most of them were Dalits.

In his response on Wednesday, Athawale also mentioned that two government surveys had established that 66692 people were engaged in manual scavenging before 2013. He also mentioned that 14,692 manual scavengers or people dependent on them were assisted financially in 2020-21. “All identified and eligible manual scavengers have been provided one-time cash assistance @ ₹40,000,” Athawale said.