‘No development’: Months after Pahalgam attack, victim's daughter awaits Maharashtra govt job promise

Asawari Jagdale's father Santosh Jagdale was one of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows. The terror attack claimed 26 lives on April 22 last year. The Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives on April 22 last year. (AP)

Ten months after the tragedy, Asawari is still waiting for the Maharashtra government to fulfill its promise of a job, PTI news agency reported. “It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard,” Asawari told reporters.

The state government had announced a financial aid of ₹50 lakh to the families of the six victims from Maharashtra, and also vowed to provide government employment to their next of kin.

Asawari raised her concern regarding this on Monday in Pune, following which BJP leader Navnath Ban promised to escalate the matter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Family facing financial hardship, savings depleted, says victim's daughter Asawari said that her family was facing monetary difficulties since her father's death, adding that their savings had also been depleted, PTI reported.

She urged officials to address the matter soon, adding that she has been in contact with the offices of deputy CM Eknath Shinde and CM Fadnavis. “Officials have only been telling us that they have been following up on the issue,” PTI cited Asawari as saying.

Asawari further said that Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni had also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informing him about the state government's assurances.

Ban, Maharashtra BJP's media-in-charge, said he would take up the matter with the chief minister, while assuring support to Jagdale's family. “The BJP's stand is to support the Jagdale family and other families affected by the terror attack. I assure that I will personally take up the matter with the chief minister and the state party leadership,” he said, according to PTI.