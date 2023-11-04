‘No discontent in party’: Karnataka deputy CM amid rumblings over CM post

Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar on Friday refuted speculations of a discord within the Congress party over rumours of a potential change in the chief minister’s position after 2.5 years in office. While addressing these rumours, Shivakumar also took the opportunity to criticise the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party struggles to select competent leaders.

DK Shivakumar (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about Siddaramaiah’s statement about continuing as chief minister for 5 years, Shivakumar said: “Did we tell you [about power-sharing] when we took the oath... why are you unnecessarily creating things? It’s not necessary.”

During a media interaction, Shivakumar further added: “There is no discontent within our party. The real discontent is within the BJP, and that’s why they struggle to choose their leaders.”

“Can you cite any state or country where the Leader of the Opposition hasn’t been elected even after five or six months since the government was formed?” he questioned.

Shivakumar made these statements after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent declaration that he intends to serve a full five-year term as chief minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah’s statement came as a response to growing speculations within certain segments of the ruling Congress party regarding a leadership change after two and a half years of governance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddaramaiah dismissed these speculations, saying, “Why lend importance to confusing statements made by those who lack credibility?” He firmly asserted, “Our government will continue for five years. I am the chief minister, and I will remain in the role.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka IT minister and Congress leader, Priyank Kharge said that the decision to appoint the chief minister is with the high command. “If the High Command asks me to become the chief minister, I will gladly accept,” he said.

During an event in Tumakuru district, minister KN Rajanna suggested that state home minister Dr G Parameshwara, stands a strong chance of becoming the chief minister. “Parameshwara is currently the home minister. In the future, he can hold any position. Both Parameshwara and I support chief minister Siddaramaiah while he holds the position. However, if a situation arises where Siddaramaiah is not in office, Parameshwara could assume the role of chief minister,” Rajanna said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Rajanna’s comment Shivakumar said, “He has the luck [of becoming chief minister]”.

Meanwhile, Congress MP DK Suresh, who is also Shivakumar’s brother, asserted in Bengaluru that the chief minister’s post is currently occupied, rendering discussions about a change in leadership irrelevant. Suresh said, “CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have a clear mandate for governance, and currently, Siddaramaiah is the chief minister. There should be no doubts or concerns; there is no threat to the government. The decision lies with the AICC president, and there may be individual opinions,” he said.

Transportation minister Ramalinga Reddy underscored that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had issued instructions to all party leaders, urging them not to comment on matters related to power and internal party affairs, a directive applicable to leaders at all levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, in response to the unfolding situation, reassured that the Congress high command would handle the matter appropriately.

Addressing the situation within the Congress, former home minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra expressed his belief that Siddaramaiah’s leadership is facing challenges, hinting at the possibility of significant political developments in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON