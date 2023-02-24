No election for Congress Working Committee; Mallikarjun Kharge to pick members: 10 points

The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee (CWC). It said the election is not required in the CWC.

Top updates on Congress plenary session in Raipur:

Congress party leaders at the steering committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday.(PTI)

1. The Congress steering committee, general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh said, freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

2. Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he said.

3. In 16 provisions and 32 rules would be changed in the Congress constitution.

4. Keeping in mind the role the Congress will play in the current political situation and to meet political challenges, no election will be held in the CWC.

5. Former Cong president, former prime minister will be automatically inducted in into the CWC.

6. 50 per cent reservation for SC+ST+OBCs+ women+minorities+ youth in the CWC.

7. "We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," Ramesh said. "All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

8. Former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have skipped the meeting and are likely to arrive later in the day. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also not present at the steering committee meeting.

9. In his inaugural address, Kharge, on the CWC elections said, “As Congress president, I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively. Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone.”

10. The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

