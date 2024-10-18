No evidence of illegal confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN police report to SC

The Tamil Nadu police, in a report submitted to the Supreme Court, has found no evidence supporting allegations of illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation’s ashram, founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The police report stated that both women asserted that they were living at the ashram of their own volition. (HT file photo)

The investigation was triggered by a September 30 order from the Madras high court, which directed the police to probe claims that two women, aged 38 and 42, were being held against their will at the ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.

The high court order was prompted by a habeas corpus petition filed by a retired professor from Coimbatore, who alleged that his daughters, known as Maa Mathi and Maa Maayu in the ashram, were being confined there illegally. The father claimed that they were coerced into joining the ashram’s monastic path and prevented from leaving. Following these accusations, the high court directed a police investigation, leading to a large police force of 150 officers entering the ashram premises for a probe on October 1.

Also Read: Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police action against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had on October 3 halted further investigations by the state police at the Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, and transferred the case from the high court to itself. It also directed the police to submit the probe report in the top court, which is scheduled to hear the matter later today (October 18).

The police report, prepared by the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, stated that both women categorically denied their father’s claims, asserting that they were living at the ashram of their own volition. The report noted that both women are highly educated and in good physical and mental health. They stressed that they had willingly chosen the monastic path at the Isha Yoga Centre and were not under any pressure or coercion.

The women also confirmed to the police that they regularly meet their parents and had seen them as recently as June 7, 2024, on their parents’ anniversary. CCTV footage of their meetings with their parents, along with hand-written submissions from the women, were included as part of the police report. Additionally, the women made it clear that their relationship with their father deteriorated only after he persisted in making public accusations about their confinement, which they said were untrue.

According to the report, out of the total 217 brahmacharis (monks) living at the Isha Foundation, 30 were interviewed, and all confirmed they were residing there by choice. The report highlighted that the women were leading a healthy lifestyle, with one of them, Maa Maayu, even participating in a 10 km marathon.

The Supreme Court became involved after the Isha Foundation challenged the Madras high court’s order to investigate, arguing that the allegations were baseless and that the raid was an overreach.

During the hearing on October 3, the bench interacted directly with both women via video conference, where they reaffirmed their voluntary stay at the ashram and denied any form of coercion.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, then transferred the case to itself, preventing any further action by the police, and requested a detailed report on the status of the investigation. The court observed that the high court had not provided adequate legal grounds for ordering such an investigation, raising concerns over the basis of the probe.

Details of other cases:

The police report added that six missing person cases have been registered over the past 15 years in relation to the Isha Foundation. Out of these, five cases were closed, while one remains under investigation as the individual has not yet been traced.

The status report, filed by K Karthikeyan, also highlighted some concerns, including a complaint about expired medicines being distributed by the Foundation’s on-site hospital, as well as allegations of sexual assault and land encroachment. The report mentions seven cases filed under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquiry into suicide and other deaths), two of which are still awaiting forensic reports.

Additionally, a case under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed by a local school principal against a doctor associated with Isha Outreach, leading to the doctor’s arrest. Another sexual assault complaint, filed by a woman attending a yoga course in 2021, was withdrawn, but the police are seeking to reopen the investigation.

The Isha Foundation currently houses 217 Brahmacharis, 2455 volunteers, 891 paid staff, 1475 paid workers, 342 Isha Home School students, 175 Isha Samskriti students, 704 guests/volunteers and 912 guests residing in cottages at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Despite claims by some residents that they are living there voluntarily, the report contended that awareness of child rights and helplines should be improved, adding there were issues with outdated medical equipment at the Isha Clinic.

The status report by the police further raised concerns about an under-construction crematorium on the foundation’s premises, which is under litigation, and the inadequate functioning of the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act.

The report has also annexed statements of 33 Brahmacharis, 80 workers, 152 staff members, 17 students, 44 residents and 42 visitors of the ashram

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the Foundation has stressed that the high court’s order had not only damaged its reputation but also disrupted the peaceful functioning of the ashram. The Foundation claimed that the high court order was unjustified and violated the fundamental rights, including their right to privacy and to exercise their free will, of individuals residing in the ashram.

The plea further stressed that the rights and autonomy of individuals, including their freedom to choose where they live and practice their beliefs, must be respected. It highlighted that unless there is credible evidence of illegal confinement or coercion, courts and law enforcement agencies should exercise caution in intervening in the personal lives of individuals.