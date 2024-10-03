Sadhguru's Isha Foundation moves Supreme Court challenging Madras HC order

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Madras high court order that sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on all criminal cases registered against the foundation. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev leaving hospital after being discharged (File)(ANI)

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the foundation, has sought an urgent hearing from the top court and the Centre has responded in favour of it.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, “we will likely stay the HC order because it has been passed without any prima facie reason”. The CJI's bench will also interact with the two women, who were allegedly brainwashed and detained by the foundation, in his chamber before issuing an interim order.

A strong contingent of around 150 police personnel and government officials inspected the foundation's Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday to inspect the conditions at the centre. The team was headed by Coimbatore district superintendent of police K Karthikeyan and District Social Welfare Officer R Ambika. "The officials held an enquiry with the persons at the foundation," a senior police official said.

