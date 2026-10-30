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‘No evidence’: Punjab Police to file closure report in rape case that triggered LPU campus violence

The affidavit came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking probe by an independent agency into the violence reported on the LPU campus.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 07:04:05 IST
By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
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The Punjab police have decided to close the investigation into an FIR registered in Kapurthala on allegations of rape of a student on Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus that had triggered widespread violence and vandalism last month.

The violence broke out on September 26 after unverified reports circulated alleging that an outsider had raped a female student at the university (HT)
The violence broke out on September 26 after unverified reports circulated alleging that an outsider had raped a female student at the university (HT)

In an affidavit to the Punjab and Haryana high court, Inspector General of Police (IGP- counter intelligence) Ashish Choudhary said that after investigation police have prepared a cancellation report in the FIR and would file it before the competent court. The affidavit came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking probe by an independent agency into the violence reported on the LPU campus.

The violence broke out on September 26 after unverified reports circulated alleging that an outsider had raped a female student at the university. A masked mob allegedly vandalised university property, set fire to campus buildings and damaged police vehicles. Protesters also allegedly pelted police personnel with stones and glass bottles before blocking the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway (NH-44). The vandalism caused an estimated 30 crore in damage to property on and around the campus.

Also Read | LPU mulls action against erring students, forms disciplinary board after campus violence

A day before the LPU incident, violence was reported on the campus of Chitkara University, Rajpura, on September 25-26, allegedly triggered by some fake posts. However, the police told the court that there was no common link between the violence reported in these two universities.

From the investigation, conducted jointly in the events that took place at both the universities, it has emerged that while the Chitkara University incident was a result of a spontaneous rumor circulated on sighting of an ambulance in the university campus that was quickly linked to alleged suicide by two female students. On the other hand, the LPU incident was sparked by a rumor that had been “circulating, simmering and gaining traction for a number of days before it actually escalated into a protest that turned violent”. “The investigation has established that there were rumors of rape in LPU which pre-dates 20.09.2026, much earlier than the protest at Chitkara University or LPU…there is nothing to suggest, so far, that the LPU incident succeeded the Chitkara University incident on account of any common intention, link or a conspiracy or vice-versa,” the affidavit added.

The police said the analysis of tower dump data revealed that 24 mobile phones were active in both universities. However, further examination showed that the numbers belonged to Chitkara University students who had left the campus once the protests started there and they happened to cross LPU during their travel at that point of time. Most of these were on their way back home. The police have probed the common link angle following the high court questioning the police on this aspect during the hearing of the PIL.

Also Read | LPU violence: Punjab HC raps police over delay in probe

According to the police, as many as 32 accused have been nominated in a criminal case registered following violence at Chitkara University on the basis of their identification from the CCTV footage, digital footprints, credible information from secret sources, statements of material witnesses, CDRs and their presence on the spot. Eight of them have been arrested.

In the LPU violence case, the SIT has nominated 116 accused to date. Of these, 17 have been arrested. Four among those arrested have been found to be group leaders who were the instigators. There are in total of 33 group leaders/instigators identified so far, the police said. Seventy-eight among these have been found to be involved in the robbery at the Mall on campus, the police said.

The affidavit further reveals that 46 persons have been named in the FIR registered for blocking the highway and another 46 have been nominated on the charges of violence against cops. Six accused have been arrested so far, the police said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the police conclude about the rape allegation at LPU?

The SIT concluded that the allegation was unfounded and false, and prepared a cancellation report to file before the competent court.

Did police find a common link between the incidents at LPU and Chitkara University?

No. Police told the court that there was no common link, intention or conspiracy connecting the two incidents.

How many people have been arrested in the LPU violence case?

Police said 17 of the 116 accused nominated in the LPU violence case had been arrested.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surender Sharma

Surender Sharma is a Chandigarh based journalist with two decades of experience. Leads Chandigarh (Tricity) reporters' team and also covers Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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