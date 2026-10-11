LPU violence: Varsity mulls action against erring students, forms disciplinary board

While the Punjab Police have initiated criminal action against students involved in violence and arson at Lovely Professional University (LPU), the institution is also considering punitive disciplinary measures against the erring students. While the Punjab Police have initiated criminal action against students involved in violence and arson at Lovely Professional University (LPU), the institution is also considering punitive disciplinary measures against the erring students. (PTI File)

After reviewing CCTV clips of the campus violence on September 26, the university has identified nearly 100 students involved in creating a ruckus, damaging university property, and looting both the academic block and a commercial mall on the premises.

The university has established a special disciplinary board to pursue further action against students who have already received notices directing them to appear before the board on October 14.

After remaining closed for 10 days, the university is set to resume classes from Monday.

Widespread violence broke out on the campus on September 26 after unverified reports circulated alleging that an outsider had raped a female student at the university. A masked mob allegedly vandalised university property, set fire to campus buildings and damaged police vehicles. Protesters also allegedly pelted police personnel with stones and glass bottles before moving onto the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway (NH-44).

Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, executive dean and head student welfare, said in the first phase, the university has been contemplating no action against the peaceful protesters.

“While police are pursuing separate criminal cases against the vandals, the university has also identified students caught looting and robbing valuables at the university mall, breaking windowpanes, and committing other acts of arson on campus,” Lakhanpal stated.

He added that the competent authority has set up a disciplinary board to conduct a detailed inquiry into the entire incident.

“We are giving a free and fair chance to the students to prove their point with concrete evidence. Punitive action will be taken against the erring students,” he said.

“The vandals will face disciplinary action ranging from suspension to rustication,” an official said. “They will also be subject to further measures, including restrictions on campus entry, hostel access, and university activities,” he added.

89 students nominated in 3 FIRs

As many as 89 students have been nominated in the criminal FIRs registered for vandalising university property and torching three police vehicles. The police have already arrested 17 people, including 15 students of the university.

A police official said that contrary to the claims of the university, of the 89 students nominated in the three FIRs, 87 were students studying in several academic disciplines.

However, the LPU management had maintained since Day 1 that masked outsiders carried out the vandalism of the university infrastructure.