New Delhi No exchange of sweets on India, Pak border today

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will not exchange sweets with Pakistan Rangers at the Indo-Pak border this Independence Day, a departure from a long-standing tradition, officials aware of the matter said.

However, the customary exchange of sweets on the occasion will continue at the Indo-Bangladesh border outposts in the eastern sector.

The decision not to exchange sweets this Independence Day has been taken against the backdrop of Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s successful response - Operation Sindoor.

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Rangers had provided cover fire to assist infiltrating terrorists. In one operation, at least 7 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, aided by Pakistan Rangers, were neutralised by BSF on the night of May 8 on the border in Samba district.