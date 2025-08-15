Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

No exchange of sweets on India, Pak border today

ByPrawesh Lama
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 03:56 am IST

The customary exchange of sweets on the occasion will continue at the Indo-Bangladesh border outposts in the eastern sector.

New Delhi

No exchange of sweets on India, Pak border today
No exchange of sweets on India, Pak border today

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will not exchange sweets with Pakistan Rangers at the Indo-Pak border this Independence Day, a departure from a long-standing tradition, officials aware of the matter said.

However, the customary exchange of sweets on the occasion will continue at the Indo-Bangladesh border outposts in the eastern sector.

The decision not to exchange sweets this Independence Day has been taken against the backdrop of Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s successful response - Operation Sindoor.

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Rangers had provided cover fire to assist infiltrating terrorists. In one operation, at least 7 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, aided by Pakistan Rangers, were neutralised by BSF on the night of May 8 on the border in Samba district.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / No exchange of sweets on India, Pak border today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On