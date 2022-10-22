No fine for violating traffic rules in Gujarat till Oct 27: ‘Is this why EC…?’

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday announced that the people will not be fined for a week for violating traffic rules, triggering a barrage of criticism on social media. Speaking at an event in Surat, the Gujarat home minister said that the traffic police will not collect fines for violation of rules from October 21-27 due to the festival of Diwali, reported news agency ANI.

“Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. If any citizen is caught without a helmet or license or any other violation of traffic rules, then police would advise them during this period,” the minister said.

“This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

The announcement drew criticism from internet users and politicians alike, calling the decision an election gimmick.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Elections can make you do many things !”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary alleged that the BJP-led state government was endangering the lives of motorists for votes, wondering if the Election Commission delayed the announcement of poll schedule so that voters can be lured with such “ridiculous revdi”.

“What rubbish is this! Endangering lives of motorists for votes!! Is this why EC delayed polls so such ridiculous #revdi could be scattered?” Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

