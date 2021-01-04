‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:58 IST

Shortly after the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the government ended without a breakthrough, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that until the three contentious farm laws were withdrawn, the protesters won’t go home.

“Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kanoon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn),” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Tikait’s statement comes after the Centre ruled out any possibility of repealing the laws at the talks, adding that it can look into any clause the farmers had issues with. The Centre was represented by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash.