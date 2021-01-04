e-paper
Home / India News / ‘No ghar wapasi’: Farmer leader vows to keep protesting till farm laws are repealed

Tikait’s statement comes after the Centre ruled out any possibility of repealing the laws, saying that they would rather look into aby clause the farmers had any issues with.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(ANI)
         

Shortly after the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the government ended without a breakthrough, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that until the three contentious farm laws were withdrawn, the protesters won’t go home.

“Discussion took place on our demands -- repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kanoon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn),” he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Tikait’s statement comes after the Centre ruled out any possibility of repealing the laws at the talks, adding that it can look into any clause the farmers had issues with. The Centre was represented by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash.

