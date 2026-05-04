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'No important files to be removed or damaged’: Top official as TMC loses Bengal

West Bengal chief secretary directed that “no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices.”

Updated on: May 04, 2026 09:45 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala has issued a directive to all Departmental Secretaries and Heads of Offices to safeguard official records, as assembly results showed a massive loss for Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

Two Central Reserve Police Force person sit near a election billboard of Trinamool Congress party chief Mamata Banerjee during the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, in Kolkata, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)

The official directed that “no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices.”

Follow here for live updates on West Bengal Assembly Elections

What does the directive say?

The document states, "All Departmental Secretaries and Head of Offices are requested to ensure that no important paper or any file is removed/damaged or otherwise taken out from the offices. No unauthorised copying/scanning shall be permitted.’”

“‘Further, all files/important papers/communication shall be properly accounted for. The Head of Departments and Departmental Secretaries shall personally ensure that this is followed in letter and spirit. Personal responsibility shall be fixed for any instance of deviation," it added.

The BJP appears poised to form the government in the state, maintaining its lead through the counting process.

The election, held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, saw a direct contest between the incumbent TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, which is aiming to form its first government in West Bengal.

Apart from the two principal rivals, other parties including the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were also in the fray.

 
tmc mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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