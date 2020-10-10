e-paper
No increase in death rate in Goa this year on account of Covid-19: Govt

No increase in death rate in Goa this year on account of Covid-19: Govt

On Friday, chief minister Pramod Sawant had said that an audit of deaths was being conducted and analysis of the death figures indicated that Goa was not registering higher than average deaths on account of the pandemic.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:49 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Covid-19 has claimed nearly 500 lives in the state after the first local cases were detected in early June while nearly 40,000 have been infected so far.
Covid-19 has claimed nearly 500 lives in the state after the first local cases were detected in early June while nearly 40,000 have been infected so far.
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has not led to an increase in the death rate in Goa and on the contrary the state has registered fewer deaths between March and August this year than it did last year, information released by the Chief Minister’s Office has revealed.

According to the data, 6,404 people died in Goa between March and August 2020 while 6,633 died between March and August 2019.

On Friday, chief minister Pramod Sawant had said that an audit of deaths was being conducted and analysis of the death figures indicated that Goa was not registering higher than average deaths on account of the pandemic.

Covid-19 has claimed nearly 500 lives in the state after the first local cases were detected in early June while nearly 40,000 have been infected so far.

The data also revealed that on an average Goa registers around 1,000 deaths per month with more men dying than women.

Between March and August this year, 3754 men died while 2,647 women died, while in the same period last year 3,950 men died while 2,679 women passed away.

