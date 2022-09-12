No interviews for non-Christians in St Stephen’s, CUET score enough: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Monday ruled that admission of the non-minority students for undergraduate courses at St Stephen’s College will take place completely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, clarifying that no interviews would be conducted for the admissions.

Saying that 100% weightage should be given to the CUET examination, a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad asked the college to withdraw its prospectus and issue a fresh one with the amended provisions.

“The petitioner college is therefore directed to follow the admission policy for the year 2022-23 as formulated by the Delhi University (DU) to this extent. Further, in accordance to the subsequent communication of May 25, the college must withdraw its admission prospectus and issue a public notice declaring the amended admission procedure, “a bench of chief justice Sharma and justice Prasad said in a judgment.

The court said the right under Article 30(1), accorded to a minority institution as that of Stephens, is not absolute and the state has the right to formulate the regulations concerning the administration of a minority institution to the extent that it is for the furtherance the interest of the minority community and it is in a bid to prevent mal-administration of the minority institution.

“Aided minority education institutions that are affiliated with the university must follow the norms and procedure of the said University, “the court said.

The bench, however, said that Delhi University (DU) cannot insist upon a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to Christian community regardless of any denomination, sub sex, sub-activities within the Christian community.

DU and St Stephen’s College are at loggerheads over the admission policy.

While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to general/unreserved seats based solely on CUET scores, the college has said that it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test and will give 15% weightage to a personal interview of candidates.

The college had challenged the university’s letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus for the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23, while its admission policy has been challenged by law student Konika Poddar through advocate Akash Vajpai.

DU had supported Poddar’s petition and said that the college cannot admit students on its whims and fancies.

In a separate affidavit, the varsity had said that Stephens can’t be allowed to bring subjectivity, discrimination through conduct of interview for students belonging to the non-minority communities.

In its affidavit, Stephens had questioned the credibility of the petitioner- student Konika Poddar and said that her petition challenging their admission policy, has been filed at the behest of the Delhi University (DU).

“The PIL is filed collusively by the petitioner at the behest of the second respondent university [DU]. This is evident from the documents produced by the petitioner in support of the PIL. The petitioner owes an explanation to this court regarding the source from which she obtained the minutes of the meetings of the statutory committees, executive Council, academic Council, letters issued by the officials of DU etc. annexed with the petition,” the college had said.

