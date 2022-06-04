HC declines to stay Delhi University letter asking St Stephens to withdraw prospectus
The Delhi high court on Friday declined to stay for the time being the Delhi University letter asking St Stephen’s College to withdraw its prospectus for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, however, issued notice on the stay application and petition filed by the college, while posting the matter to July 6 for further hearing.
DU and St Stephen’s have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for the upcoming academic year. While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to unreserved seats based solely on CUET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) scores, the college has said it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test marks and 15% weightage will be given to personal interviews of candidates.
The college has challenged the university’s letter asking it to withdraw the prospectus that had cited the 85:15 admission criterion and warning the college of further action if the prospectus is not withdrawn.
When the counsel for the college urged the court to clarify that the university will not insist on taking action against the college, the bench said, “We are not going to say anything. You may stick to your stand.. If you are not complying with their other directions, you don’t comply with this also. Who is stopping you?”
A petition by a law student, challenging the college’s admission policy for the general candidates, was also filed in the high court a couple of days ago, and the bench had sought the varsity’s and University Grants Commission’s stand in the matter.
The court will now hear both the matters together on July 6.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
