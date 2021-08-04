Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No lockdown on Saturdays but triple lockdown if...': Kerala tweaks Covid rules as infections shoot up
india news

'No lockdown on Saturdays but triple lockdown if...': Kerala tweaks Covid rules as infections shoot up

Kerala lockdown: Sunday lockdown will continue, but shops will be allowed to remain open on August 15 and August 22 because of Independence Day and Onam. There will be a complete lockdown in Kerala on August 8.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Kerala lockdown: State government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions while bringing back the provision of the triple lockdown.

A day after Kerala reported 23,676 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike since May 29, the state government on Wednesday tweaked the restrictions and allowed shops to open on all six days a week, relaxing the restrictions. However, there will be a triple lockdown imposed in areas where there are more than 10 Covid-19 cases detected among 1,000 people in a week. In such areas, only shops dealing with essential items be allowed to be open.

What are the new Covid-19 rules?

In places where the number of weekly infections is below 10 in 1,000 population, all shops will be allowed to operate six days a week. The shops can function from 7am till 9pm.

There will be no lockdown on Saturdays.

Sunday lockdown will continue, but shops will be allowed to remain open on August 15 and August 22 because of Independence Day and Onam. But there will be a complete lockdown on August 8.

Public functions are allowed in open areas with not more than 40 people. 20 people are allowed in weddings and funerals.

Educational institutions will remain closed and hotels can open for home delivery.

What is a triple lockdown?

Triple lockdown is Kerala's tried and tested strategy to contain Covid-19 infections. This strategy involves three locks at three stages. The first lock is at the designated area where a sudden spurt of cases is being noticed. The second lock is generally put at the cluster level. And the third lock is at the house of the infected individuals.

Relaxation plus restriction

The government has decided that triple lockdown will only be imposed in areas where there will be more than 10 cases in 1,000 people in a week. The rest of the areas can come back to normalcy as the present spike in the state is district-specific.

Centre versus Kerala

To probe into the sudden increase in cases, the Centre sent a six-member team to Kerala, which highlighted several loopholes in Kerala's approach, like the state is heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests and not the gold standard of Covid-19 testing, RT-PCR. The Central team also pointed out that the state is not maintaining central rules of containment.

Health minister Veena George on Wednesday said in the assembly the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic was decreasing in the state as hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy are going down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala covid-19 coronavirus lockdown
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP