No measures to specify life of aircraft flying in India: Centre tells Lok Sabha

The union ministry of civil aviation on Thursday told Lok Sabha that there are no guidelines prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to specify the life of aircraft to fly in the country.

It informed the lower house that aircraft in India could fly till their certificate for their type is valid and they are under production or maintenance support by their manufacturer.

“Aircraft are considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per the approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer. Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as the type certificate is valid for the type of Aircraft and the aircraft is under production/ maintenance support provided by the manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft,” the union minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh said.

The union minister said the aviation regulator has laid down age criteria for importing aircraft to India. For use in passenger service, pressurised aircraft with up to 18 years old or 65% of its designed economic life for its pressurising cycle can be imported. “Aircraft to be used for air cargo operations restricted to 25 years in age or 75% of its designed economic life in terms of pressurization cycles, whichever is earlier,” the ministry said.

Responding to questions asked on safety measures taken by DGCA to avert accidents in aviation sector, the ministry said the aviation regulator carries out regular assessments every year.

DGCA discovered that there has been no impact on the safety of operations due to the effects of financial stress on airlines. “All the airlines seem to have stable financial condition criteria. The Growth Criteria for all airlines seems satisfactory,” the ministry said.