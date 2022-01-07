'No need for fresh registration': Centre on 'precaution dose' against Covid-19

Those looking to register for the booster or 'precaution dose' of the Covid-19 vaccine are not required to make new registration on the Cowin portal, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. According to the statement, beneficiaries can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre and get their third shot.

The government will publish the schedule for the same on January 8. The online facility will also start by tomorrow evening, the ministry also informed.

From January 10, India is set to administer the 'precaution dose' of the Covid vaccine to frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities. In his speech on December 25, prime minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision.

As per the guidelines, the same vaccine is to be administered to the beneficiary and no mix-match will be allowed as of now. This means those who were administered with Covaxin as their first and second dose will receive the same as their 'precaution dose.' People who received Covishield will only be allowed to take Covishield.

The decision to announce 'precaution dose' was taken as the country is in the clutch of the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic. The emergence of a highly transmissible Omicron Variant is also contributing to the surge as cases are rising exponentially.

On Friday, India reported over lakh cases of viral disease, the highest in the last 214 days. The country's total tally now stands at 3,52,26,386. The total tally includes 3,007 cases of Omicron across 27 states and the union territories.

The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded.

