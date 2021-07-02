‘No need for power-cuts if…’ Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets solutions for Punjab's crisis

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday joined the chorus of protests over the ongoing power crisis in Punjab and insisted that power cuts or regulation of office timings are not necessary if “we act in the right direction”. “Truth of power costs, cuts, power purchase agreements and how to give free and 24 hour power to the people of Punjab:- 1. There is no need for power-cuts in Punjab or for the chief minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the common people ... if we act in the right direction,” Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu stated that Punjab is paying more to buy power at an average cost of Rs. 4.54 per unit, when the national average cost is Rs.3.85 per unit due to the previous Shiromani Akali Dal government signing Power purchase agreements (PPAs) with three private thermal plants

“Power purchase costs - Punjab is buying power at an average cost of Rs. 4.54 per unit, national average is Rs. 3.85 per unit and Chandigarh is paying Rs. 3.44 per unit. Punjab’s over-dependence on 3 private thermal plants at Rs. 5-8 per unit makes Punjab pay more than other states,” tweeted Sidhu.

Also Read: Amid power tussle in Punjab, CM Amarinder meets leaders

“Power purchase agreements (PPAs) - Badal Govt signed PPAs with 3 private thermal power plants in Punjab. Till 2020, Punjab has already paid 5400 crore due to faulty clauses in these agreements and is expected to pay 65,000 Crore of Punjab People’s Money just as fixed charges,” he added.

Punjab has been witnessing power outages imposed by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), lasting up to six to eight hours in rural areas and for up to three hours in all major cities, as it is unable to meet the rising demand for electricity amid a paddy sowing season and soaring temperatures due to reduced generation.

Farmers who were promised a power supply for eight hours are being supplied sufficient electricity for only six hours, which is marred by frequent interruptions. The gap between supply and demand reached 1,550 megawatts (MW) on Monday after the power demand reached 14,225 MW against a supply of 12,695 MW, Hindustan Times had reported.

A PSPCL official told Hindustan Times that the current shortage is due to private power plants failure to supply the committed amount of electricity during a peak season, and even though the state has purchased 500 lakh units from the national grid it hasn’t been able to make up for the shortfall.

Sidhu also suggested that the way forward for Punjab is to bring in new legislation in the assembly, to help cap purchase costs in accordance with the national power exchange, insisting it would be a better alternative to re-negotiating the PPAs signed by the SAD government, as it affords the state government no space for price negotiations.

“Punjab can purchase power from national grid at much cheaper rates, but these Badal-signed PPAs are acting against Punjab’s Public Interest. Punjab may not be able to re-negotiate these PPAs due to them having legal protection from Hon’ble Courts, But there is a way forward,” the Congress MLA tweeted.

“Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in New Legislation with retrospective effect to Cap power purchase costs to prices available on the National Power Exchange at any given time ... Thus, By amending the Law, these Agreements will become Null & Void, saving People of Punjab’s Money,” he added.