‘No need to be shocked’: Sanjay Raut finds a 'Maharashtra pattern' in Bihar assembly result

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut drew a ‘Maharashtra parallel’ as he reacted to the NDA's massive victory in the Bihar assembly election, saying “there's no need to be shocked” at the outcome in Bihar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP while reacting to the Bihar assembly results.(ANI)

Sanjay Raut, while alleging that the BJP and the Election Commission are "hand-in-hand", said those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50 seats.

As per the latest P Value trends, the NDA is leading in 199 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is leading in 39 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 90 seats, with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) leading on 81 seats.

"There's no need to be shocked by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. Looking at the national agenda being carried out hand-in-hand by the Election Commission and BJP, a different outcome than this was simply not possible!" Raut said in a post on X.

Calling the Bihar polls 'a complete Maharashtra pattern, Raut added, "Those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50!"

The opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, have alleged vote theft during Maharashtra polls last year. The parties claimed bogus voters and other anomalies in the voters list which led to the outcome in the NDA's favour. The NDA alliance- Mahayuti- won the election, paving the way for Devendra Fadnavis government in the state.