Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No need to panic': UP CM Adityanath as Zika virus tally in Kanpur breaches 100
india news

'No need to panic': UP CM Adityanath as Zika virus tally in Kanpur breaches 100

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Of the total 105 positive cases detected, 17 are now negative for the virus. Five wards have been affected.”
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(Screengrab)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the Zika virus situation in Kanpur by visiting the virus-hit areas and speaking to family members of the infected patients.

The number of Zika virus cases in Kanpur has breached the 100-mark since the infection was first detected on October 25.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Of the total 105 positive cases detected, 17 are now negative for the virus. Five wards have been affected.”

Adityanath said the district administration, health department and municipal council have strategically worked on increasing surveillance, sanitisation and investigation in Kanpur.

“Our team is identifying symptomatic people and providing them with medicine kits by getting them hospitalised,” he said, adding that the remaining 88 patients will recover.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister also said that the number of health teams has increased and there is no need to panic.

Zika virus is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. The symptoms are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

District authorities said on Tuesday that steps are being taken to monitor the rise in cases.

"A hundred teams have been deployed in the Kanpur city for source reduction, 100 teams for home sampling, 50 teams for sampling and additional 15 rapid response teams (RRT) to check the spread of Zika virus," Dr Nepal Singh, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Kanpur, told news agency ANI.

Dr Singh said that nearly 4,000 samples have been collected so far of which 193 samples were collected on Tuesday. “The source detection team visited 3,777 houses on Tuesday taking the cumulative tally to 40,238,” he further told ANI.

The top official also said that friends and relatives of infected patients are also being monitored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No fuel, ration for unvaccinated people in Aurangabad

11 burnt to death in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 22 injured

'Never to wrestle with a pig': Devendra Fadnavis on Nawab Malik's allegations

Rare pink leopard sighted in Ranakpur hills of Rajasthan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP