Mucormycosis cases declining? Here's what senior doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has to say

In what possibly points to a decline in cases of mucormycosis, Dr Ajay Swaroop, who heads the ENT department at Delhi's Sir Ganga Hospital said on Friday the hospital was not getting active cases of the infection commonly known as black fungus. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Swaroop said that currently, only those who had mucormycosis previously were coming to the hospital.

“We're not getting any active cases. What we are seeing now is old cases that either have residual disease, or patients who had a disease which was treated and now they’ve developed mucormycosis,” the senior doctor said about the infection, which has also emerged as common complication among those who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We are now seeing such kind of cases and also receiving patients from smaller centres. After suffering a lot, they moved out because transportation is now much easier. Fortunately, not a single case is active,” he added.

Dr Swaroop then listed three reasons due to which, he believed, black fungus patients were coming back. “This could be because they’ve not taken full medicinal course, or because they didn’t return for post-operative follow-ups which resulted in the fungus growing up again. It is also possible that from the nose or sinuses, the infection has shifted or moved to other sides,” he explained.

Mucormycosis, caused by fungi known as mucormycetes, has affected thousands of people across the country. As of July 15, at least 45,432 cases of black fungus were reported by states and Union territories (UTs), according to information shared in the Rajya Sabha on July 20 by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.