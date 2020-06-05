e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases

No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases

Amid falling revenues due to a long-drawn out lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, various state governments too have put a freeze on spending.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The remainder of this year will see no new schemes, announced the finance ministry on Friday, a move aimed at tightening the spending even as the country is witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The ministry said only the ones sanctioned and announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and other special packages will be attended to.

Amid falling revenues due to a long-drawn out lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, various state governments too have put a freeze on spending.

tags
top news
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700
11 states have less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases as India’s tally soars beyond 226,700
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 10,000-mark, 68 fresh cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan near 10,000-mark, 68 fresh cases reported
Covid-19: India’s worst-affected cities have high numbers but rate of infection has decreased
Covid-19: India’s worst-affected cities have high numbers but rate of infection has decreased
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh Covid-19 tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh Covid-19 tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In