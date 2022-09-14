No one can put curbs on food choices: RSS leader

India’s diversity needs to be discussed and celebrated and no government order can impose restrictions including on food choices, senior RSS functionary J Nandakumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar who heads the Sangh’s think tank Prajna Pravaha said the Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party does not consider consumption of meat off-limits since eating choices are based on geographical and climatic conditions among other reasons.

Opponents of the Sangh blame the organisation for fostering vegetarianism and encouraging vigilantism in the garb of cow protection.

Responding to question on the Sangh’s view on consumption of meat, beef in particular, Kumar said, “Eating non-vegetarian food is not a taboo and it cannot be banned. Some ordinary people eat non-vegetarian food items. You cannot say it is banned in India. As per the climate conditions and geographic locations people do eat such food,” Kumar said, adding that this was his personal opinion and not that of the Sangh.

Nandakumar’s comments are significant -- especially since several states ruled by the BJP have imposed bans on the sale of meat at certain times of the year.

The RSS leader went on to say that concerns against beef eating come from many reasons, including science. “We are not saying non vegetarian is illegal. We are not here to say what is wrong or not. We have called experts to discuss and come to a conclusion that will also not be a binding to all,” he said while giving details of a three-day conclave ‘Lokmanthan’ that is being organised by the Prajna Pravaha.

The conclave, starting from September 20 will be held in Guwahati and will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The valedictory session will be addressed by Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Kumar said the conclave will see participants engage in freewheeling discussions on a host of subjects.

“There are some inimical forces running a sinister campaign against the unity of the country. With the conclave we want to celebrate our diversity to strengthen our unity,” Kumar said.