Uttar Pradesh Congress in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said there is no point in contesting fewer than 100 of 403 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections due early next year. He said Uttar Pradesh is a collective priority for the alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The SP also declared five candidates. Among them, four are with SP and one with the BJP. (PTI) more less

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“There is no point in having seats less than a triple digit. We want Akhilesh [Yadav] to be the chief minister, but also want Congress to grow in the state. They [SP] gave us 107 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, and that is why we are discussing all 403 seats and not any other figure.”

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The comments came a day after a key part of Yadav’s post on social media focused on the 26 seats discussed on Tuesday based on the Congress’s priority list. Yadav asked the Congress to go beyond these 26 and “mark and send all other potential seats” from its wish list. He said once that is done, both parties can sit together, examine each constituency and the proposed candidate, and decide based on who is better placed to win.

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{{^usCountry}} UP elections 2027 LIVE Updates: ‘Congress will get all seats it can win’, says Akhilesh amid alliance talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP elections 2027 LIVE Updates: ‘Congress will get all seats it can win’, says Akhilesh amid alliance talks {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How many seats does the UP Congress want in its alliance with the Samajwadi Party? Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said there was no point in contesting fewer than 100 seats. Reports said Congress had submitted a revised list of 100–120 constituencies, with the final arrangement still under discussion. Why did Congress object to the Samajwadi Party's 26-seat offer? Congress leaders said they had not asked for 26 seats and objected to the offer being presented while talks were ongoing. They also criticised the SP for announcing five candidates during the negotiations, saying it weakened mutual trust. How does Akhilesh Yadav propose that SP and Congress decide which seats to contest? Yadav asked Congress to identify potential seats beyond the 26 discussed and proposed assessing constituencies and candidates together. He said the parties should choose candidates by mutual consensus and winnability, rather than divide seats as fixed quotas.

The SP also declared five candidates. Among them, four are with SP and one with the BJP. This announcement came after two days of seat-sharing talks.

Gautam called Yadav’s statement irresponsible. “The statement is not just irresponsible but seems to be instigating Congress leaders. They should have waited for some time before making any statement. There is no formula of 26 seats.”

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Congress lawmaker Imran Masood said they are in the middle of discussions and never asked for 26 seats. “We are not beggars. This move does not contribute to the goal of defeating the BJP.”

Gautam called for mutual trust for alliance talks to go ahead. “How will talks go ahead if seats will be declared in such a manner? We would not leave five seats in further discussions. Without mutual trust, how will discussions go, and why should we discuss at all?” he asked. “If this is the manner of declaring candidates under the alliance, why did we meet for hours.”