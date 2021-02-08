Home / India News / No proposal for JNU name change, says union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
No proposal for JNU name change, says union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses the final function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival at the Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi in this file picture. (PTI File )

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.

"No sir," Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.

In November, Ravi had tweeted: "It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come.

