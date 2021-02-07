Home / India News / No rain or snow in areas affected by Chamoli glacial burst on Feb 7, 8: IMD
"The minimum temperature at Tapovan, Joshimath area of Uttarakhand today dipped to minus one degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius," IMD said.
Glacier breaks off at Joshimath causes flood, in Chamoli on Sunday.(ANI Photo)

After the flash floods in Uttarakhand's Rishi Ganga and Dhauliganga rivers following a burst of glacier in Joshimath on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that dry weather is likely to prevail over the state on February 7 and 8.

"Dry weather is likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. However, under the influence of a western disturbance, light rainfall/snowfall is likely over the northern part ofUttarakhand during evening of February 9 and 10," the IMD said.

The weather department further predicted no rainfall/snowfall in Chamoli as mainly dry weather will prevail in the district on February 7-8. "The minimum temperature at Tapovan, Joshimath area of Uttarakhand today dipped to minus one degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius," it said.

At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.

It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, SS Deswal, Director General, the ITBP said.

"Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control," said ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey.

