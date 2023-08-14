No Independence-Day curbs, internet ban in Valley this year too: Cops

Srinagar: There will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day, but a three-tier security will cover key venues to avoid any untoward event, divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has said.

Aritists perform during full dress rehearsal ahead of independence day at Bakshi Stadium,in Srinagar,on 13 August 2023. (HT photo)

Internet services remained suspended across the Valley on important events like the Independence Day and Republic Day due to security concerns between 2005 and 2021. However, no such restriction has been imposed in the region over the last two years .

“There won’t be any restrictions in any part of Kashmir on Independence day. Also there won’t be restrictions on the internet on Independence Day... We are expecting huge participation of people in parades,” Bidhuri told reporters in Srinagar.

However, a three-tier security cover and drone surveillance have been put in place across the Kashmir Valley on August 15 to prevent any untoward incidents or threats, he added.

Additional director general of Police Vijay Kumar said that the police and security forces’ personnel are on high alert and ready to tackle any situation. “Drones will be used for surveillance across the region, and security arrangements have been made to ensure that common people don’t face any problems,” he added, calling upon local residents to join the celebrations in large numbers.

The J&K administration has made elaborate arrangements to mark the country’s 77th Independence Day.

On Sunday, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the “Tiranga Rally” on the banks of Dal lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day. During the event, he also paid tributes to the slain soldiers as part of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign.

“I bow my head in reverence to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The memories of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” Sinha said.

He also called upon the youngsters to take inspiration from the valour and courage of the bravehearts and strive to become worthy heirs of the great leaders.

As a part of the ongoing ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign, “shila-falakam” (memorial plaque) will be installed in every village of Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to the slain soldiers.

On Tuesday, Sinha is set to unfurl the tricolour at the recently refurbished Bakshi Stadium, which was shut for renovations in 2018. Independence Day parades were being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Sonawar over the past five years.

“The function is being held here so that more and more people can come to participate. Adequate arrangements have been made for it. There are no restrictions, there is no need for a pass to enter the stadium,” Bhiduri said, after a full-dress rehearsal of the parade was held at the stadium on Sunday.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl tricolour at the stadium, where the administration has planned various cultural programmes by local artistes and students.

Various contingents of J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, Forest Protection Forces, IRP, CAPFs, NCC Cadets also participated in the full-dress rehearsal.

With PTI inputs