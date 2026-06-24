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No road to have names of British, Mughals, Pathans: CM Adhikari tells Assembly

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari defends renaming Suhrawardy Avenue to Gopal Mukherjee Road, rejecting names linked to Mughals or British rulers.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 05:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said Kolkata would not have roads named after Mughals, Pathans or oppressive British rulers, as he defended the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s decision to rename Suhrawardy Avenue as Gopal Mukherjee Road.

No road to have names of British, Mughals, Pathans: CM Adhikari tells Assembly

Speaking in the assembly during a discussion on the governor’s address, Adhikari backed the June 20 decision to rename the arterial road in the Park Circus area after Gopal Mukherjee, who took up arms to protect Hindus during the 1946 communal riots, historically known as the Great Calcutta Killings.

“I don’t know who took the decision but I fully support it. Bengal cannot have a road named after Suhrawardy,” Adhikari said.

His remarks came amid a debate in the state assembly over the historical reference behind the original name of the road.

Since the renaming, several academics and Trinamool Congress leaders have argued that the road was named after Sir Hassan Suhrawardy, an academic, art critic and the first Muslim vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta, and not after Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the last premier of undivided Bengal who has long been accused by critics of being linked to the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings.

“You claimed the road was named after another Suhrawardy. I have also talked to people who reviewed historical records. The vice-chancellor was given knighthood because he handed Bina Das to the British. There will be no Mughal, Pathan or oppressive British names in Kolkata,” Adhikari said.

He also announced that a committee headed by Padma Shri awardee Swami Pradiptananda would review proposals for renaming roads and public places in the state.

EOM

 
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