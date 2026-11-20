Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Friday said there could be no dialogue with Pakistan as long as terror activities targeting India continue. Underlining the government's stance on the issue, he said India's bilateral ties with Pakistan remain unchanged.

Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to India has sparked backlash from Congress. (HT photo) more less

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Kohli was speaking on the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 'Civilisational Dialogue' forum in Delhi, which Pakistan's climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik is also attending.

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The BJP leader said Pakistan was not extended any special invite and that India's stand on bilateral ties remains the same.

ALSO READ: 'All of our relationships will improve’: Visiting Pak minister on bilateral ties with India

Deep Dive Was Pakistan's minister Musadik Malik given a special invitation to visit India? No. BJP leader Nalin Kohli said Pakistan received no special invitation; it was invited along with other SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to the forum. Why did Musadik Malik visit India? Malik travelled to New Delhi to lead Pakistan's delegation at the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, held from November 20 to 22. Does Musadik Malik's visit mean India-Pakistan bilateral dialogue has resumed? No. Kohli said India's bilateral ties with Pakistan remain unchanged and there can be no dialogue while terrorism is directed against India. He described the event as a multilateral forum.

Malik's visit to India drew focus as Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate targeted the government for inviting a Pakistani leader who is known to make anti-India comments. Malik had previously threatened to "cut off the hands" which would try to touch Pakistan's waters after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty last year.

BJP vs Congress

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{{^usCountry}} Shrinate said on Friday that the government should be "ashamed" to invite a person who has "repeatedly" threatened India. "Threatened to cut off hands, threatened to shed blood. Pakistan is not stopping its promotion of terrorism in our country and the Modi government is busy feeding them biryani and kheer,” she wrote in a post on X on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shrinate said on Friday that the government should be "ashamed" to invite a person who has "repeatedly" threatened India. "Threatened to cut off hands, threatened to shed blood. Pakistan is not stopping its promotion of terrorism in our country and the Modi government is busy feeding them biryani and kheer,” she wrote in a post on X on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Fending off the attack, Kohli said, "India did not extend any special invitation to Pakistan. Our bilateral relations remain exactly as they were. The PM Modi-led government has made this clear. There can be no dialogue as long as terrorism is directed against us. This is a multilateral forum."

He hit back at Congress, saying, "We do not need to learn any of this from the Congress party. If they wish to discuss foreign policy, they should look at what kind of foreign policy existed during the times of Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi."

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Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Manish Tewari said that Islamabad has not taken any action against terrorism directed at India. “Nothing has changed in the last four decades. Pakistan began this phase of terrorism in 1977. India's objection is that Pakistan has built an entire network of terrorism on its soil and uses it against India. There has been no change in that," he told news agency PTI.

Pakistan minister in India

Pakistan's minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, in what came to be the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.

As India continues to raise the issue of cross-border terrorism, Malik reportedly dodged direct questions on the issue during the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday. "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

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According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is scheduled to participate in thematic sessions at the forum to share Pakistan's perspective on dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The inaugural forum, hosted by India to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and people-to-people ties among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, observers, and dialogue partners, was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China, and Russia, with India having become a full member of the grouping in 2017.

(With ANI inputs)