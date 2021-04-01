No students to be called in schools in Delhi in new academic year, says govt

Amid the ongoing surge of Covid-19 cases in the Capital, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order asking schools to not hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. Non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously, the order issued on April 1 said.

Students of classes 9,10, 11, 12 of the earlier session (2020-21) may be called to the schools in case their project works and internal assessment etc., are pending. But for that, strict adherence to Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure and the consent of the parents will be required.

New school session to be online for all classes for now, says govt

Classes for the new session will continue online till further orders, director of education Udit Prakash Rai said.

"Heads of all government, government-aided, and recognised un-aided schools are hereby directed to comply with the above instructions and disseminate this information to all teachers, students and parents through SMC/Mass SMS facility/phone calls etc.," the order said.

Physical classes for the students of class 10 and 12 resumed in Delhi from January 18. From February 5, offline classes of 9 and 11 resumed.

In view of the rising number of cases in the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday. The city has been witnessing nearly 2,000 daily infections for the past few days.